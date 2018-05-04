LSU’s bullpen gave up another late lead as Arkansas scored three runs in the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory in the opening game of their Southeastern Conference series at The Box on Friday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

Arkansas first inning – Eric Cole hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. ARKANSAS 1, LSU 0

LSU first inning – Beau Jordan singled. After Antoine Duplantis flied out to the rightfielder, Beau Jordan stole second. Beau Jordan advanced to third on a single by Austin Bain and scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Daniel Cabrera. ARKANSAS 1, LSU 1

Arkansas third inning – Grant Koch hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. ARKANSAS 2, LSU 1

LSU third inning – With one out, Beau Jordan hit a solo home run over the leftfield fence. Duplantis doubled and scored on a single by Bain. LSU 3, ARKANSAS 2

LSU sixth inning – Bain and Cabrera walked. After Zach Watson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, Bain scored on a single by Hunter Feduccia. LSU 4, ARKANSAS 2

Arkansas eighth inning – Cole hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. Dominic Fletcher and Casey Martin singled. After Heston Kierstad grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, Fletcher scored on Evan Lee’s single. Lee stole second and scored on a single by Jared Gates. ARKANSAS 5, LSU 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Zack Hess had limited Arkansas to two runs and four hits through seven innings. Trying to protect a 4-2 lead, Hess gave up a leadoff homer to Cole – his second of the night and his 12th of the season. After allowing a single to Fletcher, Hess was replaced by Nick Bush. However, Bush was unable to keep the Tigers on top. Bush allowed a single to Martin which moved Fletcher to second. Bush then got Heston Kierstad to hit into a double play. But, Bush couldn’t shut the door. Lee tied the score with a single. Then, Lee stole his first base of the season which set up the game-winning single from Gates. Both Lee and Gates were 0-for-3 against Hess. Both Lee and Gates are lefthanded hitters, who delivered the clutch hits against the lefthanded pitcher Bush.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Beau Jordan was a factor both at the plate and in the field. In the bottom of the first, Beau Jordan singled and stole second. He eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Cabrera. Beau Jordan tied the score at 2-2 with a homer in the third. The home run was his team-high seventh of the year. He reached base in the seventh on a walk. However, Jordan struck out with runners on first and third to end the game. Beau Jordan made a great catch in leftfield on Gates’ line drive with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth. That grab by Beau Jordan enabled LSU to stay in front 3-2.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Arkansas 10, LSU 9

Errors: Arkansas 0, LSU 0

Left on base: Arkansas 6, LSU 6

Walks issued: LSU 2, Arkansas 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 8, Arkansas 7

Stolen bases: Arkansas 2, LSU 1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Austin Bain: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 BB

Beau Jordan: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Zack Hess: 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Nick Bush: 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB

ARKANSAS

Eric Cole: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 2 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB

Casey Martin: 2-for-4

Blaine Knight: 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Barrett Loseke: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Bain extended his hitting streak to 13 games with the first-inning single. Duplantis’ third-inning double gave him a five-game hitting streak. . .Cabrera fouled off nine two-strike pitches before delivering his sacrifice fly in the first inning. . .The bottom five spots in the Tigers lineup – Watson, Feduccia, Slaughter, Broussard, Hughes and pinch-hitter Nick Webre – were a combined 1-for-17. . .LSU put four runners in scoring position with three crossing the plate. However, the Tigers were unsuccessful at getting a clutch hit in the ninth. Feduccia walked and went to second on a bunt by Slaughter. Pinch-hitter Nick Coomes walked with Feduccia advancing to third on a wild pitch by Jake Reindl. The Tigers did nothing with the threat as Reindl struck out Webre and Beau Jordan. . .The eight hits off Knight matched the most he had allowed in a game in his career. The four runs scored off Knight equaled the most he had given up in a game this season. Loseke blanked LSU in the seventh and eighth to give the Hogs a chance for the comeback victory. . .Cole’s leadoff home run in the first came on the ninth pitch of his at-bat. Koch’s home run was originally ruled a foul ball. The umpires initiated a review and reversed the call. . .The Tigers are now 3-6 in SEC games decided by one or two runs. . .LSU is 26-20 overall, 10-12 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Mississippi State for fifth place in the Western Division. Only three teams are below LSU in the overall conference standings – Tennessee (9-13), Missouri (9-14) and Alabama (5-17). . .The Razorbacks are 33-13 overall, 14-8 in the SEC. Arkansas is in first place in the SEC West – two games ahead of Ole Miss. . .The paid attendance was 10,776. The actual crowd was about 5,300.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Arkansas at The Box on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. Ma’Khail Hillard will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Arkansas game will be available on the SEC Network.

-30-