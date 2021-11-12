LSU returned from by last week with an impressive showing at Alabama, but one that ultimately fell short.

The Tigers (4-5, 2-4) return home for the rest of the month and will try to bring back some of the positives from Tuscaloosa, Ala., but complete the missions.

First up is Arkansas (6-3, 2-3).

The Razorbacks shook back from a three-game skid to win their last two and now return to Baton Rouge in search of their first win in the series or in Tiger Stadium since 2015.

Andrew Hutchinson of Hawg Beat chatted with the Tiger Details staff this week about the matchup from the Arkansas perspective.

Check out some of the conversation below and check the site for more information.