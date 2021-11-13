Arkansas walks off LSU, 16-13, in OT to win first in series since 2015

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier hit fellow freshman Malik Nabers on a strike to convert an electrifying third-and-20 on the third play of overtime.

But two plays later, the young gunslinger's shot to the end zone found fifth-year Arkansas senior Montaric Brown.

And Cam Little, a freshman in his own right, drilled a 37-yard field goal to lift the Razorbacks past the Tigers, 16-13, for the first time since 2015.

"I feel bad for these kids, man," a disappointed Ed Orgeron took the podium after the game. "I just feel bad. I really do. Two weeks in a row. We could've put 'em in a better position to win. They played their hearts out. Too many mistakes. Three turnovers on offense. Down in the red zone, don't score again."

LSU (4-6, 2-5) suffered a third straight loss for the first time under the sixth-year head coach, whose tenure will end after this season.

For the second straight week, following a 20-14 loss at Alabama, the Tigers felt like the opportunity for a different outcome was in their grasp only to elude them.

""I don't think you can put it all on the quarterback," Orgeron said. "I think we've got to look at everything encompassed in what we're doing and let's just go from there. We've got two games left. We've gotta regroup. That's a hurting group in there right now."

The game was the lowest-scoring between the teams since a 17-0 Arkansas win in 2014 and fifth lowest since the teams began playing regularly in 1992.

The previous three instances occurred in 1995, 1996 and 2000.

A slogfest of the past expired on LSU with the ups-and-downs of its future, still learning on the fly.

But the Tigers had also missed one opportunity after another to secure the game long before ever reaching an extra period.

LSU's defense started in impressive, if not dominant, fashion.

Arkansas claimed a quick 3-0 lead thanks to generous starting field position at its own 47-yard line after the Tigers' game-opening three-and-out.

But the Razorbacks were held to little else the rest of the first half, including four straight three-and-outs.

Senior linebackers Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark led the way.

Baskerville finished with 12 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks, and Clark had 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and one sack.

Sophomore defensive end B.J. Ojulari and senior defensive end Soni Fonua each added two tackles for loss.

Arkansas managed just 73 yards until the 28-yard final play of the first half.

"Phenomenal," Orgeron said. "A big shift happened in the open date, and we went more of a 3-4 look and we did some things we thought would help us get some more pressure. We got some pressure. And we missed some plays tonight, but overall I think the defense has been playing lights-out."

LSU couldn't generate much offense in its own right, though.

Coach Ed Orgeron and company turned to Nussmeier after a pair of scoreless possessions with sophomore starter Max Johnson at the helm.

The Tigers cashed in great started field position of their own, from the Arkansas 43- and 40-yard lines, on Nussmeier's first two drives to take a lead.

Cade York tied the game from 34 yards out, and then Nussmeier hit freshman Jack Bech less than two minutes later for the 10-3 advantage after York's extra point.

But LSU would go scoreless again for its next six possessions, including a red zone fumble on a wide wildcat snap, a missed 55-yard field goal and an interception.

Asked whether the wildcat play was one on which the team had been working, Orgeron quipped, "Apparently not enough."

"I don't think it was very good for us to put Ty Davis back there in wildcat when we never did it all year and caused the fumble," the coach said when pressed further. "We could've went up, 17-3. I wish we could've had that call back."

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson meanwhile began to wear on the Tigers' defense in the third quarter.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore broke one tackle after another in the second half to extend plays and give his Razorbacks a chance.

Jefferson broke one such play midway through the third-quarter, slipping through an apparent sack, rolling to his right and finding a wide-open Dominique Johnson for a 43-yard score to tie the game with the extra point.

Each team attempted to regain more decisive control the remainder of regulation.

But an Arkansas fake field goal late in the third quarter and an LSU fourth-down conversion early in the fourth quarter still each eventually resulted in field goals.

The Razorbacks held the 13-10 lead for just over five minutes before the Tigers drew back even.

LSU forced another pair of three-and-outs the next two Arkansas possessions, but came up short on fourth down on its most encouraging possession the rest of the way.

Nussmeier finished 18-for-31 for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the most extensive playing time of his career.

Johnson went 3-for-6 for 21 yards before exiting the game.

"We could've went back and forth right there," Orgeron said. "But I just didn't want to put him back in. We were so far into it. We kind of felt like we were gonna let Garrett play and give him a shot, and he made some good plays. But I just didn't want to go back when things when south again."

Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price was the leader on offense, even as the Tigers' offensive line injuries continued to mount.

Davis-Price carried 28 times for 106 yards.

Bech had four catches for a game-high 66 yards, followed by junior receiver Trey Palmer's game-high six receptions for 45 yards.

Jefferson finished 18-for-25 for 142 yards and the score and also led the Razorbacks with 41 yards on 15 carries.

Arkansas fumbled twice, but was able to recover each time.

"It doesn't always come down to one play," Orgeron said. "There's a lot of chances that we had to make plays to win this football game. But again, you've gotta find a way to do it. They did. We didn't."