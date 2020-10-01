TigerDetails - As LSU visits Commodores, 'He said not to panic!' | Tiger Pride Podcast

LSU started its 2020 season is disappointing fashion.

There's no getting around that.

The 44-34 loss to unranked Mississippi State marked the first time the Tigers have fallen in their season opener following a national championship.

And that stumble provides a laundry list of opportunities for growth.

But patience was always going to be necessary for a young team with an almost entirely new depth chart — and an additional pair of its handful of returning starters sidelined against the Bulldogs.

Junior quarterback Myles Brennan offered, at least statistically, one of the best first starts by an LSU passer in program history.

Junior receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., senior safety JaCoby Stevens and a slew of those aforementioned newcomers provided reasons for optimism.

And with a trip to Vanderbilt next up and a lot of football still to be played, Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details couldn't emphasize enough: Not to panic!

The analysis, outlook and shenanigans — both costume-based and otherwise — continued in this week's episode breaking down the loss and looking at what's in store moving forward.

