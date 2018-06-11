Monday marked the reveal of the new top 10 players in the updated Rivals100 and for the first time in Rivals.com history, a cornerback stands atop the rankings. Louisiana native Derek Stingley is the No. 1 overall player in the country, rising the top spot after a dominant spring on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit. While his spring helped him jump to the top of the rankings, Stingley has football pedigree along with measurables and very impressive film.

Stingley taking over the No. 1 spot in the rankings eclipses former All-American and eventual first round NFL Draft pick Vernon Hargreaves (No. 2, 2013) and cornerback turned wide receiver Tedd Ginn, Jr. (No. 2, 2004) as the highest-ever ranking for a cornerback. But where does Stingley stack up historically among cornerbacks in the Rivals.com era?

In a new feature on Rivals.com, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to weigh in on the topic and give his opinion on why Stingley rose to the top of the rankings and which prospect of the past is most similar to Stingley at this stage in his development.

This week’s question is: “Why did Stingley make the leap to No. 1 overall in the rankings and which former top cornerback prospect does he remind you of?”

