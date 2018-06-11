Ask Farrell: Why did Stingley make the leap to No. 1 in the Rivals100
Monday marked the reveal of the new top 10 players in the updated Rivals100 and for the first time in Rivals.com history, a cornerback stands atop the rankings. Louisiana native Derek Stingley is the No. 1 overall player in the country, rising the top spot after a dominant spring on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit. While his spring helped him jump to the top of the rankings, Stingley has football pedigree along with measurables and very impressive film.
Stingley taking over the No. 1 spot in the rankings eclipses former All-American and eventual first round NFL Draft pick Vernon Hargreaves (No. 2, 2013) and cornerback turned wide receiver Tedd Ginn, Jr. (No. 2, 2004) as the highest-ever ranking for a cornerback. But where does Stingley stack up historically among cornerbacks in the Rivals.com era?
In a new feature on Rivals.com, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to weigh in on the topic and give his opinion on why Stingley rose to the top of the rankings and which prospect of the past is most similar to Stingley at this stage in his development.
This week’s question is: “Why did Stingley make the leap to No. 1 overall in the rankings and which former top cornerback prospect does he remind you of?”
FARRELL'S TAKE
"The comparisons have been made, and I agree with them to an extent, to former Rivals.com No. 1 cornerback Patrick Peterson. Stingley has the size of an elite cornerback, he’s very strong and physical and he’s as athletically gifted as they come. Jalen Ramsey would be another comparison, but I like the Peterson talk because both are so gifted as natural outside corners with great speed, leaping ability and instincts.
The 2019 class does not have a no-brainer No. 1 guy like many classes do and when we looked at the top prospects in the country, we kept coming back to Stingley. This is a kid who runs a sub 4.4 at nearly 190 pounds and can jump out of the building. He has long arms so he can play press and he has great hips so he’s effective in off coverage.
The cornerback position has become much more emphasized in college and the NFL because of the size and athleticism of the wide receivers and Stingley is a guy who is agile enough to cover slot receivers and big enough to handle 6-foot-4 guys on the outside. He’s a special prospect and some think he’s the most athletic player to come out of Louisiana in nearly 15 years. That’s heady stuff and the Patrick Peterson comparisons are very flattering."
NO. 1 CORNERBACKS BY YEAR IN RIVALS.COM ERA
2002: Leon Washington – No. 9 overall
2003: Paul Oliver – No. 9 overall
2004: Tedd Ginn, Jr. – No. 2 overall
2005: Justin King – No. 19 overall
2006: A.J. Wallace – No. 19 overall
2007: Eric Berry – No. 3 overall
2008: Patrick Peterson – No. 5 overall
2009: Dre Kirkpatrick – No. 11 overall
2010: Lamarcus Joyner – No. 14 overall
2011: Malcolm Mitchell – No. 30 overall
2012: Tracy Howard – No. 13 overall
2013: Vernon Hargreaves – No. 2 overall
2014: Jabrill Peppers – No. 3 overall
2015: Iman Marshall – No. 3 overall
2016: Levonta Taylor – No. 10 overall
2017: Lamont Wade – No. 11 overall
2018: Patrick Surtain, Jr. – No. 8 overall
