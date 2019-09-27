LSU has reached its first of two byes undefeated with the nation's top scoring offense.

But the No. 4 Tigers (4-0, 1-0) are more near the middle of the pack defensively, with key injuries continuing to pile up.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine broke down the most recent, 66-38 defeat of Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) and the first four weeks of the season overall.

Who have been the early MVPs? The biggest surprises?

Are the criticisms of the defense cause for concern or overblown?

The guys dive into all those topics, as well as expectations for the rest of the season.

What's the outlook for the standouts currently sidelined? And newly reinstated offensive lineman Ed Ingram?

