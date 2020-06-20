TigerDetails - At least 30 LSU football players have been in quarantine: Report

LSU has had at least 30 players participate in COVID-19 quarantines, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

This news comes on the heels of a reported 23 players at Clemson testing positive, among a plethora of other programs experiencing high positive rates among its players.

Multiple families of LSU players have confirmed positive tests in regards to their son, with all stating that their child is in good health. LSU has not been willing to give comment on the matter, per request of interim school president Thomas Galligan.