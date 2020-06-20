TigerDetails - At least 30 LSU football players have been in quarantine: Report

At least 30 LSU football players have been in quarantine: Report
LSU has had at least 30 players participate in COVID-19 quarantines, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.
This news comes on the heels of a reported 23 players at Clemson testing positive, among a plethora of other programs experiencing high positive rates among its players.
Multiple families of LSU players have confirmed positive tests in regards to their son, with all stating that their child is in good health. LSU has not been willing to give comment on the matter, per request of interim school president Thomas Galligan.
NEWS: At least 30 #LSU football players have been in quarantine, sources tell @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 20, 2020
Some have tested positive; others found to have contacted positives. A portion got infected at Baton Rouge nightclub outbreak.
No hospitalizations or serious illness.https://t.co/yWekg8M7ce
Sources claim that all players are either asymptomatic, or are only showing mild symptoms from the infection.
Schools around the country have recently begun participating in voluntary workouts, even as the infection rate appears to be on the rise in large portions of the country. The news of infections only creates more angst with college football fans, with each announcement adding more doubt surrounding the upcoming season.