The Tigers and Northwestern State play at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on Saturday with the game slated to air on SEC Network. However, a dispute may keep several games, including LSU, from airing on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse and AT&T TVNow.

"WABC Channel 7, KABC Channel 7, WTVD ABC 11, KGO ABC 7, KTRK ABC 13, KFSN ABC 30, WLS ABC 7, WPVI ABC 6, the ESPN and Disney networks, and Freeform may soon no longer be available on DIRECTV and AT&T video lineups. That means DIRECTV and AT&T video customers could miss: local news, Jeopardy, The Good Doctor, the final season of Modern Family and more on ABC; Exclusive Monday Night Football matchups, College Football, and SportsCenter on the ESPN networks; Descendants 3, Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Lion Guard, and Puppy Dog Pals on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD; plus, grown-ish, and The Bold Type on Freeform. Tell AT&T to keep these networks in your TV lineup by calling the AT&T customer service line for your area."

According to the SEC via instantaccesstv.com , DirectTV and AT&T viewers could miss the games if a deal isn't reached soon between AT&T and Disney, who owns ESPN and SEC Network.

Attention @SEC fans! If you are a DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TVNow subscriber, you may not be able to view games on @SECNetwork (& other @ESPN and Disney networks) this weekend. Visit https://t.co/j0yzDYpouI for the latest info.

As of now, the only SEC game that will be seen nationally across all cable providers will be Alabama-South Carolina, which will air on CBS.

Here's more from instantaccesstv.com:

"In order for WABC/KABC/WTVD/KGO/KTRK/KFSN/WLS/WPVI, the ESPN and Disney networks, and Freeform to be delivered to your home, we negotiate agreements for the rights to carry our stations and networks with video service providers like DIRECTV and AT&T. The Disney owned networks and stations have agreements in place with all of the major video providers in DIRECTV and AT&T video territories, including Comcast, Verizon FiOS, Cox, Optimum, Frontier and others, and we have a strong track record of successfully reaching multi-year agreements with these and other TV providers.

"Unfortunately, so far AT&T has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us, despite the fact that the terms we are seeking are in line with recent marketplace deals we have reached with other distributors. If a deal is not reached soon, DIRECTV and AT&T video subscribers could lose access to ABC, ESPN and more."

Q: Why is AT&T refusing to reach an agreement to carry WABC/KABC/WTVD/KGO/KTRK/ KFSN/WLS/WPVI the Disney and ESPN networks, and Freeform? A: We cannot speak for them. But here is what our audience should know: Disney, which owns WABC/KABC/WTVD/KGO/KTRK/KFSN/WLS/WPVI the Disney and ESPN networks, and Freeform, is committed to reaching fair, market-based agreements with all the video service providers in your area. Our track record proves it. Over the past few years we reached dozens of multi-year deals with cable, satellite, telco and streaming service companies all across the country, including Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, Optimum, Frontier, Verizon FiOS, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu + Live TV and more. In fact, we have had only ONE service disruption in our recent history due to a contract dispute. The terms we are discussing with AT&T are in line with recent marketplace deals we have reached with other distributors. So it has been disappointing that so far AT&T has refused to reach an agreement.

Q: What channels does this affect? A: These negotiations cover WABC, KABC, WTVD, KGO, KTRK, KFSN, WLS, WPVI all the Disney and ESPN networks, and Freeform.

Q: If these channels are off the DIRECTV and AT&T video programming lineup, what can I do to avoid missing my favorite sports, news and entertainment programs? A: You have more choices than ever before. These channels are available on other video service providers across the DIRECTV and AT&T video service area, including; Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, Optimum, Verizon FiOS, Frontier, and streaming services like YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and Hulu + Live TV that can be activated immediately without a service call. You can also always get WABC/KABC/WTVD/KGO/KTRK/KFSN/WLS/WPVI free over-the-air.

Q: Isn’t it unfair that I lose access to a channel that I’m paying for just because two companies can’t reach a deal? A: We agree – it is unfair. After all, you pay your AT&T bill every month. You deserve the full set of channels you are paying for. That is why we are working hard to reach a fair, market-based deal with AT&T based on terms in line with the deals we have with other providers in the area. We absolutely want to serve DIRECTV and AT&T video customers and urge AT&T to work with us to reach a resolution.