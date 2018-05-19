Auburn hit four home runs and coasted to a 14-5 victory against LSU in the rubber game of their Southeastern Conference series at Plainsman Park in Auburn on Saturday afternoon.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU second inning – Daniel Cabrera and Jake Slaughter singled. After Nick Coomes struck out and Beau Jordan flied out to the centerfielder, Cabrera scored on a double by Brandt Broussard. LSU 1, AUBURN 0

Auburn second inning – Brandon Venter doubled and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jay Estes. Venter scored on a single by Edouard Julien. LSU 1, AUBURN 1

Auburn third inning – With one out, Will Holland doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch by AJ Labas. After Steven Williams walked, Holland scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Brett Wright. AUBURN 2, LSU 1

LSU fourth inning – With two out, Coomes hit a solo home run over the leftfield fence. LSU 2, AUBURN 2

Auburn fourth inning – Estes and Julien singled. Luke Jarvis hit a three-run homer over the leftfield fence. Judd Ward singled and was thrown out trying to steal second by Coomes. Josh Anthony singled. Holland hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. AUBURN 7, LSU 2

Auburn fifth inning – Vetter was hit by a pitch and forced at second on Estes’ ground ball to the second baseman. After Estes stole second, Julien struck out. Estes scored on a single by Jarvis. After Ward walked, Jarvis scored on a single by Anthony. AUBURN 9, LSU 2

Auburn sixth inning – With two out, Venter singled and Estes was hit by a pitch. Julien hit a three-run homer over the leftfield fence. AUBURN 12, LSU 2

Auburn seventh inning – With one out, Anthony singled and went to second on a wild pitch by Matthew Beck. Holland hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. AUBURN 14, LSU 2

LSU eighth inning – Pinch-hitter Nick Webre hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. Pinch-hitter Chris Reid walked. Pinch-hitter Bryce Jordan flied out to the rightfielder. Reid was safe at second on a throwing error by the shortstop Holland on Cabrera’s ground ball. Slaughter singled to load the bases. After Hunter Feduccia struck out, Cabrera and Slaughter scored on a single by Beau Jordan. AUBURN 14, LSU 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Auburn took control of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Labas gave up back-to-back singles to Estes and Julien. Auburn then broke the 2-2 tie when Jarvis hit a three-run homer off reliever Devin Fontenot. Auburn got another home run later in the inning – a two-run shot by Holland. Those two home runs put Auburn in front 7-2 and the rout was on.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Beau Jordan had two hits in four at-bats. He doubled with two-out in the fourth, but he was stranded when Broussard flied out. With two out in the eighth, Beau Jordan singled with the bases loaded to drive home two runs.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Auburn 16, LSU 9

Errors: LSU 0, Auburn 1

Left on base: LSU 6, Auburn 6

Walks issued: Auburn 1, LSU 3

Strikeouts recorded: Auburn 12, LSU 4

Stolen bases: Auburn 1, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Beau Jordan: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 2B

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-4

Daniel Cabrera: 1-for-4, 2 runs scored

AJ Labas: 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AUBURN

Will Holland: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 HR, 1 2B

Luke Jarvis: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 2B

Edouard Julien: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Josh Anthony: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Brandon Vetter: 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Jay Estes: 1-for-3, 3 runs scored

Andrew Mitchell: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K

Cody Greenhill: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Austin Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Labas was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .The top three hitters in the LSU batting order – Watson, Duplantis and Bain – were a combined 0-for-9 with five strikeouts. . .Cabrera and Slaughter extended their hitting streaks to eight games. . .LSU was 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position in Mitchell’s seven innings on the mound. . .LSU had a chance for big inning in the second, but it had to settle for one run when Hughes flied out with two runners in scoring position for the third out. . .Mitchell began his college career at LSU. He is now a fifth-year senior at Auburn. . .The four Auburn homers drove in ten of its 14 runs. Auburn only left three runners in scoring position. . .Williams and Wright, the two and three batters in the Auburn lineup, went hitless. . .Holland had ten hits and drove in six runs in the series. . .Fontenot and Beck pitched poorly out of the bullpen. Fontenot yielded four runs and five hits in 1.2 innings. Beck gave up five runs and four hits in 1.2 innings. Both Fontenot and Beck allowed two home runs. . .Caleb Gilbert worked the last 1.2 innings. He gave up one hit and walked one batter. . .LSU had won five straight series against Auburn with the last defeat coming in 2012. . .LSU finished 15-15 in the SEC. It has been seven years since LSU failed to have a winning conference record. LSU had a 13-17 league mark in 2012. . .LSU completed the regular season with a 33-23 record – its worst in 11 years. LSU had a 29-26-1 record in 2007. . .Auburn finished the regular season with a 37-19 record, 15-15 in the SEC. . .LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State tied for seventh in the overall conference standings. By virtue of winning series against both LSU and Mississippi State, Auburn is the No. 7 seed in the SEC tournament. LSU is the No. 8 seed since it won the series against Mississippi State. . .The paid attendance was 3,568.

UP NEXT

LSU will face Mississippi State in a play-in game at the SEC tournament Tuesday at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Central. The Bulldogs (31-24, 15-15) completed a three-game sweep of league champion Florida at Starkville on Saturday afternoon. The LSU-Mississippi State game will be available on the SEC Network.

-30-