Will Holland and Brandon Venter combined for seven hits and five RBIs as Auburn defeated LSU 11-4 in the opening game of their Southeastern Conference series at Plainsman Park in Auburn on Thursday night.



HOW THEY SCORED

Auburn first inning – Holland doubled and Steven Williams walked. After Brett Wright flied out to the leftfielder, Edouard Julien was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Venter struck out with Holland scoring on a wild pitch by Zack Hess. AUBURN 1, LSU 0

Auburn second inning – With two out, Josh Anthony singled and advanced to second on an error by Hess on a pickoff attempt. Anthony scored on a single by Holland, who moved to second on a bad relay throw by leftfielder Daniel Cabrera. Williams hit a two-run homer over the rightfield fence. Wright was hit by a pitch and Julien walked. Wright scored on a double by Venter. AUBURN 5, LSU 2

LSU fifth inning – With one out Hal Hughes singled. Hughes went to third as Beau Jordan reached on an error by the third baseman Venter. Hughes was thrown out at the plate on a ground ball to the first baseman by Antoine Duplantis. Beau Jordan and Duplantis scored on a double by Austin Bain. AUBURN 5, LSU 2

Auburn fifth inning – Jay Estes doubled. After Judd Ward struck out, Luke Jarvis walked. Estes stole third and Jarvis stole second. Anthony was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Estes scored on a single by Holland. After Williams struck out, Jarvis and Anthony scored on a single by Wright. AUBURN 8, LSU 2

LSU sixth inning – Zach Watson singled. After Nick Coomes fouled out to the catcher, Jake Slaughter hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. AUBURN 8, LSU 4

Auburn seventh inning – Holland and Williams walked. Holland advanced to third and Williams moved to second on a ground out to the pitcher by Wright. Julien walked to load the bases. Holland and Williams scored on a single by Venter. Julien was thrown out at third with Venter going to second. Venter scored on a single by Estes. AUBURN 11, LSU 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

LSU picked up some momentum when Bain delivered a two-out double in the fifth which cut Auburn’s lead to three runs at 5-2. But, reliever Cam Sanders did not have a shutdown inning. Sanders permitted Auburn to load the bases on a double, a walk and a hit batter. Sanders then gave up a run-scoring single by Holland and a two-run single by Wright. Those hits enabled Auburn to take its largest lead of the night at 8-2.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

It was another good night at the plate for Bain, who reached base in three of his four plate appearances. Bain, who walked in the first, drove him LSU’s first two runs with a two-out double in the fifth. Bain also had a two-out single in the seventh. The other LSU runs came on a homer by Slaughter in the sixth which left Auburn ahead 8-4. The home run was the sixth of the season for Slaughter, who now has a six-game hitting streak.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Auburn 12, LSU 9

Errors: Auburn 1, LSU 2

Left on base: Auburn 11, LSU 7

Walks issued: Auburn 2, LSU 8

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 7, Auburn 6

Stolen bases: Auburn 2, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 BB

Jake Slaughter: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Zack Hess: 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Cam Sanders: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Trent Vietmeier: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB

AUBURN

Will Holland: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 2B, 1 BB

Brendan Venter: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Jay Estes: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Steven Williams: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 3 BB

Brett Wright: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Josh Anthony: 1-for-4, 2 runs scored

Tanner Burns: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Cody Greenhill: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Hunter Feduccia was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Cabrera extended his hitting streak to six games. . .Every LSU starter except for Feduccia had a hit. . .Feduccia did a poor job on Hess’ wild pitch in the first inning which allowed a run to score. Nick Coomes batted for Feduccia to begin the second inning and remained in the game as the catcher. Coomes went 0-for-3. . .LSU did not put a runner in scoring position in the last four innings. . .Burns ended three LSU innings with a runner in scoring position. Watson popped out to the shortstop with runners on first and second in the first. Bain grounded out to the shortstop with a runner on second in the third. Cabrera grounded out to the second baseman with a runner on second in the fifth. . .Greenhill, who worked the last three innings, did not allow a runner to get past first base. . .LSU did not get the necessary performance from Hess. He faced 20 batters with 11 reaching base – six hits, three walks and two hit batters. . .Sanders got three fly ball outs when he relieved Hess with two runners on base in the fourth. However, Sanders allowed three runs in the fifth right after LSU cut its deficit to three runs at 5-2. . .John Kodros got the last two outs in the sixth inning. However, he walked the first two batters in Auburn’s three-run seventh. Both of those runners scored. Trent Vietmeier allowed one run and two hits in the seventh. . .Holland and Williams, the first two hitters in the Auburn lineup, reached base nine times – five hits and four walks. . .LSU’s record away from The Box dropped to 3-14. LSU is 32-22 overall, 14-14 in the SEC. Auburn is 36-18 overall, 14-14 in the SEC. LSU is tied with Auburn and Vanderbilt for sixth place in the overall conference standings. . .The paid attendance was 2,988.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Auburn at Plainsman Park in Auburn on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central. Ma’Khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for LSU. The LSU-Auburn game will be available on the SEC Network.



