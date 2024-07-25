Just a month after the College World Series, Baseball America has released their "Way to Early" College Top 25 list. At the top of that list is the LSU Tigers.

Teddy Cahill with Baseball America writes:

The Tigers this spring had to really hustle down the stretch to secure an NCAA Tournament berth, but by the time the season ended, they were playing just about as well as anyone. Coach Jay Johnson took some lessons from that experience and has relentlessly hit the recruiting trail this summer, landing an exceptional haul of both traditional recruits and transfers.

LSU has a lot to replace. All-American slugger Tommy White is gone, as is the 1-2 punch in the rotation of Gage Jump and Luke Holman, plus relief ace Griffin Herring. The Tigers return six players from their starting lineup at the end of the season, including shortstop Michael Braswell, first baseman Jared Jones and Freshman All-American Steven Milam. Righthander Chase Shores, a projected first-round pick, should be healthy after missing 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. The Tigers also landed elite portal commitments from second baseman Daniel Dickinson (Utah Valley) and righthander Anthony Eyanson—who both played for Team USA—and a slew of others, including outfielder Chris Stanfield (Auburn) and righthander Zac Cowan (Wofford). William Schmidt, the top prep righthander in the draft class, opted to come to school, giving LSU the highest ranked pitcher to make it to campus since Jack Leiter.







