Baton Rouge native Carlos Stewart has made official his transfer announcement to join Coach Matt McMahon and the LSU men’s basketball program for the 2023-24 campaign.

Stewart, a 6-1 guard, has played the last two seasons at Santa Clara University. He was named first-team All-West Coast Conference this past year after averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while starting all 33 games as the Broncos advanced to post-season in the NIT.

Stewart averaged 31.7 minutes a game and made 44.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 40.3 percent from distance with 58 three-point field goals. He also made 94-of-113 free throws for 83.2 percent.

“This is a great day to welcome Carlos Stewart home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” said Coach McMahon. “We love his explosive scoring ability at the guard position, his competitive spirit, and his passion for LSU. With his 6-7 wingspan and his motor, he will also impact our team on the defensive end of the court. I am looking forward to coaching Carlos at LSU.”

This past season, Stewart had 24 games in double figures with 11 over 20 points, including 29 against UC Irvine and 25 against both Boise State and on the road at San Francisco and 24 versus Portland State.

During his freshman season of 2021-22, he averaged 5.4 points and shot 46.8 percent while appearing in all 33 games. He had five double figure scoring games.

Stewart attended The Dunham School in Baton Rouge and was listed as the second-ranked recruit in the state coming out of high school according to ESPN.com. He was the 2020-21 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/Louisiana Sports Writers Association Mr. Basketball Award winner. He also was the Class 2A and All-Metro MVP selection in both his junior and senior seasons.

As a senior he led the Tigers to a second straight Division III title with averages of 31.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game. In his three seasons at the school, he scored 2,145 points. Dunham also won the 2019-20 state championship as Stewart’s junior season saw him average 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.1 steals.

Stewart becomes the fourth transfer player the LSU Tigers have acquired in the spring signing period joining Nevada forward Will Baker, who hails from Austin, Texas; Louisiana native and Vanderbilt Commodore transfer Jordan Wright; and, Tulane transfer Jalen Cook (Walker, Louisiana). In the early signing period, Coach McMahon inked high school players Corey Chest (Link Academy-Branson, Missouri) from New Orleans and Mike Williams (Bishop Walsh High School) from Baltimore, Maryland.