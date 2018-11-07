BATON ROUGE, La. -- On and away from the field, Todd Harris can’t help but appreciate the teachings of John Battle.



Battle, anointed the “grandfather” in LSU’s defensive back room, is the elder statesman. The fifth-year senior has three years worth of starting experience under his belt. In a way, he’s seen just about everything thrown at him in his time at safety for the Tigers. In his final season in Baton Rouge where he has made eight starts, he’s also begun the process of grooming his successor.

That, of course, is Harris, a Plaquemine, La., native who started in place of Battle after being stuck with a targeting penalty against Auburn and being forced to sit the first half against Louisiana Tech. Harris was called to duty again this past weekend on the opening series when Battle exited the game with an ankle injury.

Coach Ed Orgeron tagged Battle as “questionable” to return for the Arkansas game on Saturday, estimating it’s a 50-50 chance he plays.

Battle missed practice on Monday and Tuesday, which could open the door for Harris to make his second career start. He is certainly preparing for the opportunity but isn’t harping over it.

“I practice like I’m a starter,” Harris said. “I’m used to playing, so it wasn’t a big deal really (to replace Battle against Alabama). I knew I had to step up. I take notes, so I was ready.

“I would play every game if I can. If not, I’m going to do what my team needs me to do. If that’s special teams, that’s special teams. If they want to rotate me, I’ll go in and play defense. If they want to start me, I’ll start. It’s up to how John is doing with his injury.”

Harris has assumed a larger role in the Tigers’ secondary this season. In addition to the start against Tech, the former 4-star safety has seen action in eight games. His last appearance — in place of Battle — resulted in a team-leading 12 tackles against Alabama as well as his first career interception.

By the way, it also was the first time any player picked off a pass from Heisman hopeful Tua Tagovailoa.

While the career feat came in the midst of a 20-0 loss, it certainly boosted the confidence of the young defensive back, who is quietly becoming a major role player in LSU’s defensive rotation and now could be deemed a starting moving forward.