Battle rubbing off on Harris, who could start vs. Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, La. -- On and away from the field, Todd Harris can’t help but appreciate the teachings of John Battle.
Battle, anointed the “grandfather” in LSU’s defensive back room, is the elder statesman. The fifth-year senior has three years worth of starting experience under his belt. In a way, he’s seen just about everything thrown at him in his time at safety for the Tigers. In his final season in Baton Rouge where he has made eight starts, he’s also begun the process of grooming his successor.
That, of course, is Harris, a Plaquemine, La., native who started in place of Battle after being stuck with a targeting penalty against Auburn and being forced to sit the first half against Louisiana Tech. Harris was called to duty again this past weekend on the opening series when Battle exited the game with an ankle injury.
Coach Ed Orgeron tagged Battle as “questionable” to return for the Arkansas game on Saturday, estimating it’s a 50-50 chance he plays.
Battle missed practice on Monday and Tuesday, which could open the door for Harris to make his second career start. He is certainly preparing for the opportunity but isn’t harping over it.
“I practice like I’m a starter,” Harris said. “I’m used to playing, so it wasn’t a big deal really (to replace Battle against Alabama). I knew I had to step up. I take notes, so I was ready.
“I would play every game if I can. If not, I’m going to do what my team needs me to do. If that’s special teams, that’s special teams. If they want to rotate me, I’ll go in and play defense. If they want to start me, I’ll start. It’s up to how John is doing with his injury.”
Harris has assumed a larger role in the Tigers’ secondary this season. In addition to the start against Tech, the former 4-star safety has seen action in eight games. His last appearance — in place of Battle — resulted in a team-leading 12 tackles against Alabama as well as his first career interception.
By the way, it also was the first time any player picked off a pass from Heisman hopeful Tua Tagovailoa.
While the career feat came in the midst of a 20-0 loss, it certainly boosted the confidence of the young defensive back, who is quietly becoming a major role player in LSU’s defensive rotation and now could be deemed a starting moving forward.
“It makes me feel like I could go in there and play,” Harris said. “I was just doing my job, stepping in for John and doing what the coaches told me … I played as hard as I can. I tackled well and I had the interception of course. I was doing everything I can for the team, but it wasn’t about me.”
Harris maintains a soldier-like approach when it comes to football, but also heeds the advice of his elders in the classroom and, in this case, the hotel room.
Harris and Battle have forged a close bond this fall, sharing rooms at the team hotel and exchanging ideas about their play. When Battle limped off the field last Saturday night, he coached Harris from the sidelines, instructing him on what he was seeing from Alabama’s offense.
The two have grown so close that Harris has adopted some of his conspiracy theories — on Egyptian pyramids and aliens.
“He’s got me watching videos on my own now,” he laughed. “It was weird.”
Conspiracy theories aside, Battle’s mentorship may ultimately loom largest if Harris gets the nod at free safety this weekend while LSU looks to avoid dropping two games in a row for the first time in Orgeron’s tenure as head coach.
If anyone knows, Harris said, it’s the secondary’s grandfather.
“John was talking to me the whole game … telling me how to be there faster or how to cheat plays,” he recalled. “He’s the experienced guy, the senior. He’s seen a lot — what to look for, what to expect, keeping me up, keeping my confidence up. It helps a lot honestly to have him to look up to. If I have a question, I know he’s got my back.
“John and I are real close. He’s like my brother. We talk a lot. He’s kind of like the grandpa of the defensive backs room. He’s the speaker when everybody needs to know things. If we’re doing bad, he gets on us. He encourages us. When we’re doing good, he applauds us.”