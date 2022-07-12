Bech, Jones and Ojulari set to attend next week's SEC Media Days

LSU sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, junior linebacker Mike Jones and junior defensive end BJ Ojulari have been announced as the Tigers’ representatives at the 37th annual SEC Football Media Days next Monday through Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Also, LSU’s Brian Kelly is one of three new head coaches making their league media debuts.

Kelly and the LSU players will be the first of the 14 head coaches and 42 players to go through a 3½-hour media gauntlet. Kelly will speak for 30 minutes Monday in the main media room starting at 11:35 a.m. CT followed by Bech, Jones and Ojulari.

All head coaches main media room press conferences will be televised live by the SEC Network.

This is the second time SEC Media Days has been held at the CFHOF (the other was 2018) as well as only the second occasion media days have been staged outside of the Birmingham, Ala. area where the SEC home office is located.

Here's the main media room schedule (All times CT)

MONDAY JULY 18

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. • SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. • LSU coach Brian Kelly

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

2:55 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. • Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, JULY 19

8:05 a.m. – 8:35 a.m. • Alabama coach Nick Saban

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. • Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea

12 noon – 12:30 p.m. • Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

1:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. • South Carolina coach Shane Beamer

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

8:05 a.m. – 8:35 a.m. • Arkansas coach Sam Pittman 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. • Georgia coach Kirby Smart

12 noon – 12:30 p.m. • Florida coach Billy Napier

1:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. • Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, JULY 21

8:05 a.m. – 8:35 a.m. • Auburn coach Brian Harsin

9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. • Tennessee coach Josh Heupel

11:30 a.m. – 12 noon • Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher



