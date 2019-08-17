KENNER, La. -- One quick glance at Koy Moore and one thing is blatantly clear: he prefers to stick out.

His personality, his style of play, his wardrobe ... it all adds to being just a tad different from the pack.

Admittedly, a top prospect from Louisiana who grew up right outside New Orleans playing their college football at LSU is pretty textbook, but Moore's path was anything but scripted.

Moore committed to Southern Cal over LSU a little more than a year ago at this time, choosing to take a unique path to put on for his city and honor the late, great local legend Joe McKnight, who starred at John Curtis Christian School and then USC before being victimized in a road-rage shooting in 2016. That commitment did not stand the test of time, though, as attrition on the USC coaching staff gave Moore pause and reason to reconsider a plethora of other schools, namely LSU.

On his 18th birthday, Moore followed his gut and pledged to the Tigers, giving Coach Ed Orgeron, first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph a massive commitment from the state's No. 3-ranked prospect.

"The situation at USC with Tee Martin and the coaches, the coaches being changed, I wanted to find somewhere else to go because I didn't know how the new coaching staff would be," Moore revealed to Rivals. "I started going to camps and Joe Brady came. I've seen the new offense on film and I like the new offense and how he used Michael Thomas in the slot, where I'll play. It's the perfect position for me and it's a little different vibe up there that I like."