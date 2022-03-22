Big man Yohan Traore completes decommitment hat trick of LSU's 2022 class

The LSU men's basketball program is still awaiting the full scope of fallout from the NCAA's notice of allegations earlier this month.

But, whatever restraints may be ahead, new coach Matt McMahon will be rebuilding the program's 2022 recruiting class from scratch.

Yohan Traore announced his decommitment on Tuesday to complete the hat trick of prospects reopening their recruitment since the university terminated coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on March 12.

Four-star Terry (Mississippi) forward Devin Ree requested his release March 13 from the letter of intent he had signed with the Tigers in November.

Six-foot-8, five-star Link Year (Branson, Mo.) forward Julian Phillips, from Blythewood, S.C., followed suit late last week.

And Traore, the 6-foot-11, five-star big man from Glendale, Ariz., announced his plans Tuesday.

"I would like to first thank Coach Wade and the staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part and play for Louisiana State University," he shared via a graphic posted to his Twitter account. "Was really looking forward to competing for the LSU Tigers and playing for the great fan base that LSU has.

"Due to the recent changes within the basketball program, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment. Looking forward to finding a new place I can call home."

LSU is scheduled to host an introductory press conference for McMahon on Wednesday.