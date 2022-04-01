 TigerDetails - Big seventh inning helps LSU even series against Auburn
Big seventh inning helps LSU even series against Auburn

David Folse • TigerDetails
Staff Writer

Clinging to a one-run lead, LSU put five runs on the board, all with two outs in the seventh to defeat Auburn 9-2 Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the victory, LSU (19-8, 4-4) evened up the series. The rubber match against Auburn (18-9, 4-4) will be Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Breaking out to a 3-0 lead through the first six innings, LSU used three pitchers in the seventh inning as Auburn pushed across two runs on two hits. Fortunately for the Tigers, reliever Eric Reyzelman struck out shortstop Brody Moore with the tying and go-ahead run in scoring position to thwart the threat.

LSU responded in the bottom half with five runs on four hits. Hayden Travinski led off the inning with a walk and Cade Doughty singled. With one out, Dylan Crews reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners on the corners with two outs.

Jacob Berry scored Travinski with an RBI single and after Brayden Jobert was intentionally walked to load the bases, a passed ball and back-to-back doubles by Jordan Thompson and Gavin Dugas pushed the LSU lead to 8-2.

Pounding out 12 hits on the night, four different LSU hitters had multi-hit games as Doughty went 3-5, Crews went 2-3 with a homer, Thompson went 2-3 and Travinski went 2-3.

Meanwhile on the mound, senior Ma’Khail Hilliard gave LSU another quality start, throwing 5.1 innings of shutout baseball, scattering four hits and striking out seven and walking only two.

Grant Taylor, Paul Gervase, Eric Reyzelman and Trent Veitmeier combined together to limit Auburn to two runs on three hits.


