Big seventh inning helps LSU even series against Auburn

Clinging to a one-run lead, LSU put five runs on the board, all with two outs in the seventh to defeat Auburn 9-2 Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the victory, LSU (19-8, 4-4) evened up the series. The rubber match against Auburn (18-9, 4-4) will be Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Breaking out to a 3-0 lead through the first six innings, LSU used three pitchers in the seventh inning as Auburn pushed across two runs on two hits. Fortunately for the Tigers, reliever Eric Reyzelman struck out shortstop Brody Moore with the tying and go-ahead run in scoring position to thwart the threat.