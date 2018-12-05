Rankings update week continued into Wednesday as Rivals unveiled its updated Rivals250 rankings for the Class of 2019. Among the biggest movers in the entire country was LSU defensive back commitment Maurice Hampton, who has now been upgraded to a 4-star athlete and No. 105 in the country. Hampton was Tennessee’s Mr. Football in 2018 after amassing more than 1,200 yards of offense and double-digit touchdown totals and leading Memphis University School to the state championship game last Friday.

Rivals.com

LSU running back pledge Tyrion Davis jumped 68 spots and now ranks in the top 150 nationally. Davis is the No. 142 prospect on Rivals and the No. 10-ranked running back in the 2019 class. The 4-star topped 2,000 yards rushing and had double-digit touchdown totals for the second consecutive year at Southern Lab. He has been committed to the Tigers for a year and a half and will sign later this month.



Rivals.com

LSU linebacker commitment Donte Starks also saw his stock rise in the Rivals250 update. The 4-star prospect leaped 67 spots and now sits at No. 167 overall. Starks recorded 129 tackles as a senior at John Ehret, including 17 stops for loss and 7.5 sacks while leading his team to the Class 5A semifinals.

