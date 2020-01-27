LSU has found its next defensive coordinator -- and it's a familiar face.





According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Bo Pelini is expected to replace Dave Aranda, who is now the head coach at Baylor, as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.





Pelini served as defensive coordinator in Baton Rouge under Les Miles from 2005-2007 before becoming the head man in charge of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. LSU won the BCS Championship over Ohio State during Pelini's final season.





In seven season at Nebraska, he compiled a 66-27 record. He has put together a 33-28 record at Youngstown State over the last five years.





The former Nebraska and Youngstown State head coach will have a "multi-year deal" that pays around $2 million a year, according to SI.