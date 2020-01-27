Pelini helped the Tigers win the 2007 BCS National Championship. He coached under Les Miles from 2005-2007 as the defensive coordinator before becoming Nebraska's head coach. Pelini has been the head coach at Youngstown State for the past five seasons, and guided the Penguins to a 33-28 overall mark.

"The past five years have been terrific. I can't thank President Jim Tressel and Ron Strollo enough for the opportunity here and support along the way. For all of the people, honestly too many to name, who were part of my YSU experience, I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you.





"The experience for me professionally to coach my hometown university and to appear in a championship game, is something I will always treasure. For Mary Pat and I, Youngstown will always hold an element of home for us with our children graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School and so many of our family members residing here. My YSU days will always be special for the entire Pelini family.





"And trust me, I will be checking in every week in the fall to follow the Penguins as they continue to build on our successes and I know they have great days ahead.





"The opportunity to return to LSU is truly unique. Culturally, with my prior experience at LSU, I know it is a great fit for me. The chance to work with Coach (Ed) Orgeron, the ability to take charge of the Tigers defense. All of that in a place that both my family and I immensely enjoyed when we were there before is very exciting for us. We are very honored and looking forward to this next chapter."