Ahh, it feels good to be back. It's been a little while since we've done one of these because of the Army game and then the bye week, but bold predictions are back. As I'm sure you all know by now, LSU travels to Tuscaloosa to face off with Alabama in a game that could decide the SEC West champion. The stakes are high and both teams are ready to give us another exciting matchup, so let's dive into some bold predictions for this highly anticipated showdown.

Jayden Daniels cements himself as the Heisman favorite with big win

In this scenario, LSU would beat Alabama on the road thanks to a big performance by Jayden Daniels. The LSU QB hasn't faced a team that could stop him or the rest of the Tigers offense yet. I think Alabama has the best chance to slow him down, but there's no neutralizing Daniels' threat. Alabama's defense has been exposed in the early portion of some games (i.e. Tennessee), and I think with two weeks to prepare, LSU has the chance to do the same. Daniels should start off hot, and while the Bama defense may be able to adjust as the game goes on, I think Daniels could go for 400 total yards and four or five touchdowns. If Daniels can beat Bama in Tuscaloosa and put up some elite numbers, he should be the Heisman favorite come Sunday.

LSU rushes for 200 yards

This may not seem bold because LSU is averaging 200.1 rushing yards per game, but this is an Alabama defense who's allowing just 108 rushing yards per game. The Tide have a very physical defensive front and they've been very disruptive in pass rush and in run defense, but this is an LSU offensive line that I think can rival their elite front. Outside of Florida State, LSU's rushing offense has been off the charts. It's kind of unheard of to have a team that runs the ball so much score so many points, but that's just a testamate of how great this offense is. The Tigers have an elite offensive line, a work horse back in Logan Diggs and some guys who can come in and provide a spark such as Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson and John Emery. I think Brian Kelly will commit to the run to open up their passing game, and I feel like we may be in for another big game on the ground from Daniels to help inflate their rushing numbers.

Jalen Milroe sets a new season high in passing yards

Milroe has never been an elite passer, but he's very good at taking down field shots, and with LSU's injuries at corner, I think Tommy Rees will be able to draw up some shots and expose this LSU secondary. Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond are both averaging over 15 yards per reception, and I don't expect those numbers to drop this week. Milroe's season high is currently 321 yards, and I think he could hit 350 on Saturday against LSU's banged up secondary. LSU is going to score points, so if the Tide get behind by 10+ points, I think Alabama is going to have to go away from running the ball and throw it a lot more. There will be some opportunities for big plays down field, so I wouldn't be surprised if 150+ of those yards came on big chunk plays.

LSU's defense seals the game with a big turnover