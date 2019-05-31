The SEC announced league schools can sell beer and wine in public areas at athletic events effective August 1.

The league had discussed the issue for several years before member presidents and chancellors approved the measure today at the conclusion of the league’s annual spring business meetings in Destin, Fla.

It is up to each school to decide whether it wants to sell alcohol. But even in the SEC, one of the most lucrative conferences in America, schools are seeking new revenue streams.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

The revised SEC alcohol policy is as follows:

Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.

Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas.

Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors.

Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas)

.Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual.

Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.

Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high risk situations is required.

Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol must be enforced as follows:

o Football (end of 3rd quarter)

o Basketball (Men’s—Second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women’s—End of 3rd quarter)

o Baseball (end of the top of 7th inning)

o Softball (end of the top of the 5th inning) and

o Other Sports (At a designated time, no later than when 75% of the event’s regulation length competition is scheduled to be completed)