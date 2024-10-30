Bowl Game Projections: Where experts see LSU playing this postseason

(Photo by Matt Pendleton)

After Saturday's loss to Texas A&M, LSU fell outside of the top-12 in the AP Poll, meaning they also fell out of many College Football Playoff projections. If the Tigers can win out, they still have a good shot at the CFP, but it's going to be a tough battle with four SEC games left on the schedule. Today, we're going to look at where the experts are projecting LSU to play this postseason. Spoiler alert: none of them currently have the Tigers in the CFP, but there are a lot of varying opinions on where they'll play.

Action Network - Music City Bowl vs Nebraska

Action Network currently has LSU traveling to Nashville, Tennessee to face unranked Nebraska in the Music City Bowl, which would be played on December 30th. The Tigers have played in the Music City Bowl just one time in their history, and it came back in 2014 when they faced none other than Brian Kelly's Notre Dame team and lost, 31-28. Both teams rushed for 260+ yards in that game that the Irish won on a last-second, 32-yard field goal. The Tigers would face a Dylan Raiola-led Cornhuskers team that is currently 5-3 with losses to Illinois, Indiana and Ohio State, all of whom are currently ranked. It would be a pretty entertaining matchup in the Music City.

ESPN - Music City Bowl vs Wisconsin OR Cheez-Itz Citrus Bowl vs Illinois

ESPN currently has two bowl projections for the Tigers: the Music City Bowl vs Wisconsin (who they faced in the Cheez-Itz Citrus Bowl last year) or the Cheez-Itz Citrus Bowl vs Illinois. Either way there would be some repeat from last season. LSU has played in the Cheez-Itz Citrus Bowl (formerly known as the Tangerine, Florida Citrus, Capital One, etc.) six times in program history. They've split the series, going 3-3, with wins over Purdue, Louisville and Wake Forest and losses to Notre Dame (again, Brian Kelly), Penn State and Iowa. I don't think fans would want to see a rematch of last year's Citrus Bowl, so I'd say the Citrus Bowl vs Illinois would be a bit more entertaining. The Fighting Illini have put together a strong season thus far and would provide a good challenge for this team.

CBS - Texas Bowl vs Texas Tech