With the end of the regular season just two short weeks away, the season for bowl projections is getting hotter and hotter. We finally have a good grasp on most of the teams and where they'll finish, so we can paint a decent picture of who LSU will play and what bowl game they'll receive an invite to. After LSU's big win over Florida, there have been some intriguing bowl predictions for the Tigers thrown out there. Today, we're going to dive into some of those bowl predictions and see which ones would provide the most entertaining post season for LSU.

ReliaQuest Bowl vs Notre Dame

This is the one I've seen floated around the most this week (and by most, I mean nearly everyone), and it might just be my favorite one. Can you imagine the storylines surrounding this game? Brian Kelly facing his former team and two fanbases that have clashed on social media since the Brian Kelly hire. I've seen countless arguments on Twitter (or X I guess) between Notre Dame and LSU fans arguing over which program is in a better state with their new head coach. If this bowl game comes to fruition, it will demand a lot of attention over the weeks leading up to it. I can't even imagine the social media interactions between the two fan bases, but I'm 100% here for it.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs North Carolina

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs North Carolina was predicted by ESPN, and this is another matchup that would draw massive headlines leading up to it. Drake Maye, the presumed No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class, and Jayden Daniels, the best player in the country who's draft stock is improving by the minute, facing off for what's likely the final game of their collegiate careers. Both teams have a pretty weak defense, so if this game happens, expect a lot of points to be put on the board. We'd get to see two of the best QB's in the nation go toe-to-toe in a shootout, and I couldn't think of a more fitting way to end the season for this LSU team. There would be countless NFL scouts at this game just to watch the two quarterbacks duke it out, and this is another matchup I'm 100% on board for.

NY6 Bowl vs Tulane