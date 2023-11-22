We only have one more week of regular season college football left. It feels like just yesterday LSU was kicking off their season against Florida State, but somehow, we're already nearing the Texas A&M game. With the end of the regular season in sight, it means bowl season is right around the corner. We have a pretty good idea where teams will finish, so with each week these projections become more and more accurate. As of Tuesday, the main bowl game I've seen LSU projected in is the ReliaQuest Bowl, but there have been multiple opponents thrown out there, so today we're going to go through each opponent and talk about what we could expect from the matchup.



ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs Notre Dame

This is still by far the most projected bowl game I've seen, and I think LSU vs Notre Dame is the one I think Tiger fans would like to see the most outside of a New Years 6 bowl. The storylines of Brian Kelly facing off against his old team would draw massive attention and would finally settle the debate between fan bases on who's program is in a better spot after their coaching changes. Outside of a New Years 6 bowl, this is the only matchup I could maybe see Jayden Daniels playing in. I think the odds of him playing in a bowl game are slim, but if there was any matchup he'd step on the field for, it's this one. Brian Kelly and Jayden Daniels have a very close bond, and I think he knows what this game would mean to the LSU head coach. If some of the top teams don't lose this weekend and LSU remains out of a New Years 6 bowl, the people in charge need to make this game happen, because I think it would be one of the most watched bowl games of the season.

ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs Wisconsin

This bowl game would certainly be less exciting than Notre Dame, but I think it could still be a pretty fun game. Wisconsin doesn't have a very high powered offense, but their defense has been pretty solid. They held Ohio State to 24 points a few weeks ago and it would give this offense a good challenge. Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and some others could potentially sit this game out, so we'd likely have a chance to see Garrett Nussmeier and some of the young guys lead this offense against a power five opponent. We haven't seen Nuss get a full week of preparation against an opponent of this caliber, so this would give us a decent idea of what to expect from him next season.

ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs NC State

I think I speak for everyone when I say this game doesn't move me at all. NC State currently has just three losses, but they haven't really beat anyone good. Their losses have come to Louisville, Notre Dame and Duke while their biggest win came against Clemson, who has been one of the most disappointing teams this year. I haven't watched much of NC State, but I don't think they'd really give this offense too much trouble, no matter who is under center. I think the ideal bowl game for LSU is playing a team with a solid defense who can give Nussmeier and the rest of the offense some tests (if Daniels sits out), and I don't really think this game does that.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: LSU vs North Carolina