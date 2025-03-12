Bracketology: Can LSU Women's Basketball finish as a two seed?

The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team suffered their fifth loss of the season to the Texas Longhorns in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Tigers, who now rank 10th in the AP Poll, were a projected two-seed heading into the tournament, but how did their result effect their potential seeding?

In the latest ESPN Bracketology, Charlie Creme projects LSU to be a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They would still host the first two rounds in Baton Rouge, but will host the 14, 11 and six seeds instead of the 15, 10 and seven seeds.

Creme's projection currently has LSU in Region 2, facing off against North Texas in the first round of the tournament. If they were to win their first game, they'd then play the winner of six-seed Florida State and 11-seed Harvard/Washington in the second round.

Region 2 also features the one-seed UCLA Bruins, a team that the Tigers beat in the Sweet 16 last season; four-seed Baylor, Kim Mulkey's former team that she coached to three national titles before coming to LSU; and five-seed Tennessee, who have become one of LSU's biggest rivals over the past few seasons.

One thing about Creme's newest bracket projection that bodes well for LSU is that South Carolina, Texas and Alabama - the only three teams that have beaten the Tigers at full strength - are on the opposite side of the bracket, meaning that they could only meet in the national championship game. Obviously, which side of the bracket a team is in could easily change, but if South Carolina and Texas are on the opposite side, a deep tournament run gets much more plausible for the Tigers.

As it stands right now, it appears LSU will fall just short of earning a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their home loss to Ole Miss in the regular season finale - when they didn't have Flau'jae Johnson - really hurt their resume. They were essentially locked into the two line as long as they reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, but that loss really tanked their resume and allowed teams like Notre Dame, Duke and NC State leapfrog them.

The Selection Show is this Sunday night at 7pm CT after the conclusion of the Men's selection show. The Tigers are throwing a watch party at the PMAC which is free for all fans to attend. Doors will open at 6pm CT.