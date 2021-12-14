Brad Davis: LSU hopes Nussmeier can play in bowl, keep his redshirt

LSU interim coach Brad Davis met with the media for the second time Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming TaxAct Texas Bowl on January 4 against Kansas State.

Of course, the big question about the Tigers leading into the game is: who's the starting quarterback? Max Johnson and Myles Brennan left the team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and freshman Garrett Nussmeier has already played in four games, meaning if he plays in the bowl game then he loses his redshirt season, which has become important in today's world with the portal.

Davis wasted little time partially sharing LSU's plans about the QB situation.

"The quarterback situation is obviously something everybody wants to know about, so we've put together a plan that we feel really great about," he said, adding, "We have a multitude of quarterbacks taking reps during practice, Garrett Nussmeier being one of them. We're working through some things right now to be able to have him play for us and still maintain his redshirt. That's something that's obviously in process.

"If that were denied, for whatever reason, we have some contingencies in place. We will be able to move the football and execute our offense."

The NCAA has given LSU a decision timeline in regards to Nussmeier, but the interim head coach could not or would not share that information with the media.

Walk-on QBs Matt O’Dowd and Tavion Faulk are also available for the Tigers, along with WR Jontre Kirklin, who played QB in high school.