ATLANTA - Anthony Bradford even impressed himself. The massive four-star offensive tackle from Muskegon, Mich., was crowned the Big Man Bench winner after pumping out 31 reps on the bench press at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. Even Bradford didn’t think he would do that many. “Oh, no,” Bradford said. “I did 30. I knew I was going to do 30. I was actually pushing it though.”



How about 31 reps at 225 for #LSU commit Anthony Bradford. That’s the lead right now #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/jycEwJeEm4 — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) June 28, 2018

Thirty-one is the most ever for Bradford, a gigantic 6-foot-5, 325-pound standout who looked good at right tackle during one-on-one drills. That number of reps would have placed the LSU commit fifth overall at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. That’s right - he would have been top five against NFL-ready players at his position. Only UTEP’s Will Hernandez (37), Notre Dame’s Quenton Nelson (35), Auburn’s Braden Smith (35) and Appalachian State’s Colby Gossett (32) did more reps in Indianapolis. “For a high school kid, that’s pretty impressive especially since he doesn’t have short arms,” Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell said. “Short arms is usually the advantage kids have. It’s not like he has the longest arms but he’s not a short-armed kid so for him to put up reps like that which would place him fifth at the combine is amazing. You could see maybe 40 reps from him in five years.” Entering the competition, Bradford knew he could do a lot of bench press reps. Thirty was not out of the question. But besting that number was a shock even to him, an even bigger surprise that it would place him so high among players at the combine. “I had confidence but it says a lot,” Bradford said. “I’m only 17 so I have a long journey to go so we’ll see where it takes me.”