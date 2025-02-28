Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones among DL performers at NFL Combine

(Photo by michael conory)

On Thursday, the defensive linemen took the field at the NFL Combine to show off in front of scouts, executives and coaches from all 32 NFL teams. Among those defensive linemen were LSU standouts, Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones. Both of them only did two workouts, but have met with multiple teams this week and expect to be drafted in April. Here's their combine results and analysis from NFL's Lance Zierlein.

Swinson only participated in the three-cone and 20-yard shuttle drills, but he looked great on both of them. His 7.13-second three-cone drill ranked sixth and his 4.22 second 20-yard shuttle ranked fifth among all DL at the combine. He showed off just how quick and twitchy he is, which is something teams look for in their edge rushers nowadays. NFL's Lance Zierlein also provided an analysis of his game: Zierlein's Take: Late bloomer with big hands, long arms and a frame to carry more muscle. Swinson is competitive at the point of attack, where he uses his length and footwork to beat the block or prevent block sustains. He is high-cut and leggy with average lateral agility but has an innate feel for playing off the block and making tackles. Swinson is less of an arc runner and more of a read-and-respond rusher relying on length and deception to open doors on either edge. He needs to craft rush strategies and work on getting quicker wins with go-to moves at the edge, but he’s always in the backfield. Swinson is an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker. Swinson earned a 6.35 prospect grade, which projects him to "eventually be a plus starter."