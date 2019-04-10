Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 12:07:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Breakdown: LSU commit Jaden Navarrette's game is whoa!

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

As an avid watcher of prospect's film you start to develop an appreciation for certain characteristics that some prospects possess.These traits are often what separate a prospect from the others. W...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}