Brian Kelly continues his recruiting masterclass by adding four-star WR, Derek Meadows , to an already loaded 2025 class. Meadows, who was originally supposed to announce his decision last weekend, pushed his decision date back after a late push from multiple schools. But in the end, it was LSU who reigned supreme.

Meadows stands at 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, and as you can image, was very sought after. His decision came down to LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia and Michigan, and many though the Irish could be the pick, but the Tigers went after him hard after his visit last month.

Meadows joins New Orleans native, TaRon Francis, as the two receivers in the Tigers 2025 class so far. He is yet another addition to the Tigers absolutely loaded 2025 class.

LSU has a history of producing elite WR talent, and Meadows could become one of the next greats to wear the purple and gold.