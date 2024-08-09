Brian Kelly and LSU have done it again. Their 2025 recruiting class, which ranks second in the nation, just got another huge piece in the form of four-star wide receiver, Phillip Wright.

Wright is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Destrehan, Louisiana. He ranks as the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana and becomes the eighth top-15 player in the boot to commit to LSU.

Wright verbally committed to Michigan back in July, but less than a month later, he announced he would decommit from the Wolverines. His decommitment came shortly after he was in town for LSU's Bayou Splash event, and ever since then, the Tigers have been in the driver seat for Wright's talents.

Wright joins fellow four-star receivers TaRon Francis and Derek Meadows as the lone receivers in LSU's 2025 class. I know we've given a lot of love to Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen for their recent recruiting efforts, and rightfully so, but Cortez Hankton has been just as hot on the recruiting trail.

With the commitment of Wright, LSU now has three five-stars, 15 four-stars and three three-stars in their 2025 class. Their class ranks only behind Ohio State, who currently has three more total commitments than the Tigers.