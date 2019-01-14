Devin White has played his final game in an LSU uniform.





The junior middle linebacker officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. White is expected to be a top-10 pick come April.





The third-year defender has amassed back-to-back 100-plus tackle campaigns. In 2018, he added three sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to his stat line. He finished the year with a team-leading 123 stops.





White has led the Tigers in tackles each of his past two seasons as the starting ROVER.





The Springhill, La., native became the seventh player in LSU history to record consecutive 100-tackle seasons this past year. That earned him the Butkus Award this past season, awarded to the nation’s top linebacker.





In his three years in Baton Rouge, White became the first SEC player to be named Defensive Player of the Week four times in one season.





White joins fellow North Louisiana standout Greedy Williams and Ed Alexander as juniors to have declared for the NFL Draft.





Breiden Fehoko, Rashard Lawrence and Michael Divinity Jr. have both announced their intent to return for LSU for their senior seasons.



