Matt McMahon and LSU Men's Basketball have been working the transfer portal awfully hard since their season concluded a little over a month ago. They've already brought in two high profile transfers in Jordan Sears and Cam Carter, and on Wednesday, they landed another one in former Richmond guard, Dji Bailey.

Bailey is entering his fifth and final year of college basketball after spending his first four seasons playing for the University of Richmond. The former Spider had never played more than 20 games in a season before 2023, but when he finally got his chance to shine, he took full advantage.

Bailey played in 33 games, starting 24 of them and averaged 31.2 minutes per night. The former three-star recruit averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 59.4% from the field, which ranked first in the Atlantic 10. In the 33 games he played, Bailey scored 10+ in 20 of them.

This passed season, Bailey was a co-winner of the Chris Daniels Award, which is given to the most improved played in the A-10 conference every season.

Bailey will help Sears and Carter replace a whole bunch of production the Tigers lost in their backcourt this offseason. Guys like Trae Hannibal, Jordan Wright and Jalen Cook are all gone, but McMahon has done a good job of replacing them with productive players.