Dreshun Miller’s time as a member of LSU’s 2019 recruiting class has come to an abrupt ending.





Miller, a 4-star defensive back pledge from the junior college ranks, flipped his commitment from LSU to West Virginia on Monday.





Miller, who originally hails from Georgia and just wrapped up his second year at Eastern Arizona Community College, committed to the Tigers after camping at LSU for the elite camp in June. He has yet to return to campus since then.





Miller’s commitment to the Mountaineers comes after an offer extended this fall and LSU's push for multiple defensive backs. Miller was the fourth defensive back in the Tigers’ class along with 5-star Derek Stingley Jr., 4-star Maurice Hampton and 3-star Cordale Flott. LSU recently hosted priority target Raydarious Jones for an official visit, and he will make a decision on Dec. 19. Georgia cornerback Jay Ward will visit next weekend before the early signing period gets underway.





LSU, which entered the day with the No. 3 ranked class in the country per Rivals, now sits at 19 total verbals.