Coming off a red-hot July of recruiting, Brian Kelly and LSU continue to build the future of Tiger football by gaining a commitment from 2026 four-star safety, Aiden Hall .

Aiden Hall is a native of New Orleans, La. and played his high school ball at Edna Karr, a school that has produced some of the best football players in Louisiana over the years. He's one of the best defensive backs in the country, ranking as the No. 6 safety and No. 66 overall player in the 2026 class. He's also the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana.

The Tigers 2025 class is loaded with talent, but their 2026 class is beginning to take form. They currently have four commitments in the 2026 class, and all of them are from the boot. Hall joins three-stars Jalan Chapman and Jakai Anderson and four-star Richard Anderson as the Tigers four 2026 commits.

Over the past three weeks, we've seen the Tigers get back to their old days of recruiting defensive backs. First, they got three-star Destrehan DB, Jhase Thomas, to commit before pulling off a stunner with five-star ATH, DJ Pickett. Now, they gets their first piece in the 2026 class with Hall.

Obviously these guys have never touched a college field, so you can't really know anything, but on paper, Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen seem to be bringing DBU back to Baton Rouge.