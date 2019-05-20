The 2019 LSU recruiting class landed its big fish when five-star power forward Trendon Watford announced he'd be joining the Tigers at his high school.

Watford is a 6-foot-8, 224 pound forward from Birmingham, Alabama who also held offers from who held offers from Memphis, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The addition of Watford now brings the LSU signing class to three players, including four-star guard James Bishop and three-star guard Charles Manning. Watford was the No. 4 ranked power forward and No. 16 rated player in the country overall by Rivals.

The Tigers have an important 10-day period ahead as they await the decisions of several prominent players from the 2019 Sweet Sixteen team including Emmitt Williams, Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays. Those players have until May 29 to decide if they wish to return to the program or leave their names in the draft.



Point guard Tremont Waters and forward Naz Reid, whose role Watford will likely replace, have both said they will not be returning to school.

Watford told local media after his decision that he had confidence in Will Wade because “he stayed in contact with me the whole time.”



