LSU bagged its second commitment of the weekend Sunday afternoon when 2020 wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced via Twitted he'd be committing to the Tigers.

Burton is the No. 57 ranked player nationally and No. 12 receiver, choosing LSU over SEC schools Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina and Kentucky.

With the addition of the Calabasas, California native, the Tigers have now locked in 12 players in the 2020 class, three of which have come from California. LSU currently holds the No. 3 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama and Clemson.