The LSU basketball program took another hit Thursday morning when freshman guard Javonte Smart announced via Instagram he'd be declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his lone season with the Tigers but the Instagram post didn't say whether or not Smart would be hiring an agent. The freshman guard could choose to go the route Tremont Waters went last season where he went through the draft process but ultimately returned to school.

Smart's name has contained no shortage of media attention in recent weeks as he has been the center of attention of coach Will Wade's reported wire tap conversation.

Smart joins Waters along with Naz Reid and Skylar Mays as players who have declared for the NBA draft. Expect decisions from freshman Emmitt Williams in the next week or so.












