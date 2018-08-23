LSU is on its way to getting a key reinforcement back in its secondary.

Kristian Fulton, who was slapped with a two-year suspension from the NCAA in February 2017 for tampering with a drug test, has been declared eligible to play for the Tigers this fall, a source confirmed to TgerDetails.

Frst, however, the formers high school All-American from Archbishop Rummel, Fulton must pass a drug test.

The source with knowledge of the situation informed TigerDetails that the NCAA informed both LSU and the Fulton Family on Thursday. Keith Fulton, Kristian's father, immediately reached out to Coach Ed Orgeron, who naturally expressed a ton of optimism about the development.

"I appreciate everybody that has always appreciated his son," Keith Fulton told TigerDetails on Thursday.






