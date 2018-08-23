BREAKING: Fulton cleared to play for 2018
LSU is on its way to getting a key reinforcement back in its secondary.
Kristian Fulton, who was slapped with a two-year suspension from the NCAA in February 2017 for tampering with a drug test, has been declared eligible to play for the Tigers this fall, a source confirmed to TgerDetails.
Frst, however, the formers high school All-American from Archbishop Rummel, Fulton must pass a drug test.
The source with knowledge of the situation informed TigerDetails that the NCAA informed both LSU and the Fulton Family on Thursday. Keith Fulton, Kristian's father, immediately reached out to Coach Ed Orgeron, who naturally expressed a ton of optimism about the development.
"I appreciate everybody that has always appreciated his son," Keith Fulton told TigerDetails on Thursday.
Fulton is a projected starter for the Tigers in 2018 -- a much-needed one to plug in opposite All-American cornerback Greedy Williams. Fulton has been taking reps with both the first and second teams during fall camp, which got underway on Aug. 3.
Fulton was originally handed this suspension in February 2017 after substituting another person's urine for his own during an NCAA-mandated drug test.
Don Maurice Jackson, an attorney of with The Sports Group based in Alabama who is representing Fulton, previously told TigerDetails he was very optimistic that the cornerback would be granted immediate eligibility for the upcoming football season. After that appeal was denied by the NCAA earlier this month, the attorney indicated that they will seek a waiver to get him back on the field.
Keith Fulton clarified that after the NCAA reviewed the case, it reached out to the family to adjust its ruling.