LSU's quarterback room continues to thin out.

Justin McMillan, who graduated from the university on Saturday, Aug 3., announced his intent to transfer.

The Cedar Hill (Texas) product was a 2-star quarterback in the Class of 2015 and appeared in one game for the Tigers. He attempted one pass in 2016 against Jacksonville State and never started a game.

McMillan's departure from Baton Rouge follows the same path as redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse, who announced his intent to transfer on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Both McMillan and Narcisse were battling Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan for the starting job.

Because McMillan has already graduated, he will be eligible to play immediately wherever he lands. He has two years of eligibility remaining.



