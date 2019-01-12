At one point, there was a shed of doubt whether Kristian Fulton would ever get another opportunity to play for LSU.

Now, he’s doubling down.

The former blue-chip corner who just wrapped up his first full season at a starting cornerback is returning in 2019 for his senior season.

Fulton, who started 10 games for the Tigers a year ago, accounted for 25 total tackles, including 1.0 for loss, as well as 1.0 interception, 9.0 pass breakups and 1.0 forced fumble.

The junior cornerback’s season came to an abrupt ending midway through the Arkansas game on Nov. 10 after suffering a lower-body injury. He missed the final three contests against Rice, Texas A&M and the Fiesta Bowl game against UCF.

Fulton joins a long list of draft-eligible underclassmen to announce their returns to LSU for their senior seasons. That collection includes Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko and Michael Divinity Jr. Fellow cornerback Greedy Williams has already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft and did not play in the Fiesta Bowl earlier this month.

Fulton will headline a veteran secondary for the Tigers in 2019, along with safeties Grant Delpit, Jacoby Stevens and Todd Harris Jr., as well as cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Kary Vincent Jr. Fulton will play his senior season opposite 5-star freshman Derek Stingley Jr.



