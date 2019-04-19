LSU's 2020 recruiting class took a hit on Friday when recently committed four-star athlete Jaden Navarrette announced his commitment to Oregon following a visit last weekend.

The four-star athlete committed to LSU after its spring game short of two weeks ago.

LSU recruited Navarrette as an edge defender capable of playing on offense, and his commitment leaves LSU with two remaining commits at the position in four-star Maryland prospect Demon Clowney.and Texas' Alec Bryant.

LSU was ranked No. 2 in the Rivals' recruiting rankings prior to Navarrette's decommitment, but are likely to slide into the No. 3 spot once the numbers are recalculated.







