LSU senior guard Daryl Edwards underwent a successful, but season-ending surgery Thursday morning on a lingering foot injury that forced him to miss seven of the Tigers' past nine games.

Coach Will Wade said the hope is for Edwards to get a medical redshirt so he could potentially be back with the next season or transfer. Edwards played less than a third of the season which allows him to qualify for the redshirt year which is why the team made the decision when it did.

"All indications are things went well and we'll be helping him in his recovery and move forward," Wade said. "This was the right move for him and he'll be able to function with a little less pain."

Wade called the injury an incurable bone issue and didn't know how to explain it other than what happened with former Louisville guard Kevin Ware could have happened to Edwards. Ware suffered a devastating leg injury against Duke in the Elite Eight of the 2013 season.

Wade said it'll still be painful for Edwards but that the leg will be more stable after the surgery, limiting the pain.

Edwards played in nine games for LSU this season and averaged 4.4 points on 39 percent shooting from the field. The now senior was a key piece off the bench for his 3-point spacing and lock down defense last year but was unable to match the production this season due to the injury.

In his junior season, averaged 6.8 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field in 22 minutes per game.

In Edwards' absence, more minutes have opened up for freshman forward Darius Days and junior transfer Marlon Taylor, who has started the last five games for the Tigers. LSU is currently 3-0 in conference play and have settled in on an eight man rotation.



