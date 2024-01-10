Brian Kelly made a splash by hiring former Missouri Defensive Coordinator, Blake Baker, to replace Matt House as the Tigers defensive coordinator earlier this week. On Wednesday afternoon, Kelly did it again by poaching Bo Davis from Texas to fill the open defensive line coach position.

Davis has been a name connected to LSU since they let the majority of their defensive staff go a week ago. Davis played for LSU from 1990-1992 and finished his career with Second-Team All-SEC honors while posting a 66 tackle season from the nose guard position in his senior season.

Davis started his coaching career at LSU as a graduate assistant in 1995. He left for a few years to coach high school football before returning to LSU under Nick Saban in 2002 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He would stay in that position through 2005 before moving on to the NFL to coach the Miami Dolphins defensive line for one season.

After his one-year stint in the NFL, Davis returned to the college ranks, once again joining Nick Saban's staff, but this time in Tuscaloosa. He'd stay there for four seasons before making his first stop in Austin, Texas as the Longhorns defensive tackles coach from 2011-2013.

Davis was then poached by Nick Saban once again, returning to Alabama for his second stint with the Tide. He'd stay there for two seasons before resigning in 2015. Davis would bounce between the NFL and college football for a few years, but returned to Austin for his second stint with the Longhorns in 2021, where he's stayed until accepting the job at LSU on Wednesday.

Needless to say, Davis is a very well traveled coach. He's been around the block, bouncing from the SEC to the Big 12 to the NFL and back again. Hopefully this stint with the Tigers lasts longer than any of his others.

Davis also helped the Longhorns boast one of the top defensive lines in the country in 2023. Texas averages 2.2 sacks per game while holding opponents to just 82.6 rushing yards per game, which ranked 3rd in the nation. The Tigers defensive line was very bad in 2023, so adding someone like Davis to the staff should instantly improve the Tigers front.

Not only is Davis a great coach, but he's one of the best defensive line recruiters in the nation. In his last two seasons at Texas, Davis has helped bring in seven four-star defensive lineman. Though he won't be coaching there in 2024, he also gained a commitment from the No. 9 player in the 2024 class and five-star edge rusher, Collin Simmons.

Bo Davis has been Brian Kelly's No. 1 target for the defensive line coaching position since Jimmy Lindsey was let go, and after a week of waiting, he's officially got his guy.