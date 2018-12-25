LSU received quite the Christmas present this year.





As the team plots to put the finishing touches on its 2019 class, the Tigers added a 5-star cornerback to their 2020 haul.





Elias Ricks, the No. 1 cornerback prospect and No. 4 overall player per Rivals, committed to LSU. The 5-star held offers from the likes of Southern Cal, Ohio State and Texas, among several others.





The California standout has visited LSU twice in the past year, earning an offer last February on his first trip to Baton Rouge then returning for the home game against Ole Miss in October.





Ricks is the eighth member of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class, which entered Tuesday at No. 3 in the nation. Ricks is the first defensive back and the second defensive player, as well as the first 5-star to join the class.





The Mater Dei star is the top cornerback in the 2020 class. LSU recently signed 5-star Derek Stingley Jr., who is already on campus and participating in bowl game practice. Should Ricks stick the Tigers, they will sign the No. 1 cornerback in consecutive recruiting cycles.