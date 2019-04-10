Breaking: LSU lands a commitment from Texas 4-Star CB Lorando Johnson
LSU swooped into Texas to bring Louisiana native Lorando Johnson back home.
The New Orleans native chose the Tigers over offers from just about all the premier programs, including the likes of Alabama and Ohio State.
The 6-feet-1, 180-pounder made his declaration via Twitter, giving LSU its second highly rated cornerback in the 2020 class.
‘The kid from the hood returns home’ pic.twitter.com/6p1VsorhZS— 🏝⁴ (@lorandojohnson) April 10, 2019
Johnson recently visited LSU for its spring game, but elected to return home and consult with his family prior to going public with a commitment.
LSU currently sits at No. 3 in the Rivals' national recruiting rankings, and now sits at 11 overall commitments, with eight of them holding 4-star rankings, one 5-star in cornerback Elias Ricks and two 3-stars.