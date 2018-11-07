Ed Orgeron made it a point to emphasize the need to upgrade personnel in the trenches after falling to Alabama. One recruit on hand for the No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown was Courtland Ford, who took that message to heart.

Ford, a Rivals100 offensive tackle, committed to LSU over the aforementioned Crimson Tide, Georgia, TCU and Baylor, among others. He is the sixth member of the team’s 2020 recruiting class and the first offensive lineman in the group.

Ford made a return visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend where he was hosted by area recruiter Dennis Johnson and offensive line coach James Cregg, who made a strong impression on the 4-star lineman.

This recruitment came down to Alabama and LSU, and even in defeat, the Tigers managed to strike a big victory on the recruiting trail.

The Cedar Hill (Texas) High School standout is ranked No. 60 in the Rivals recruiting ranks for the Class of 2020. He’s the No. 8-ranked offensive tackle and No. 8 overall prospect out of the Lone Star State.

Ford is affiliated with the True Buzz Athletics group, one of the top teams of talent in not only Texas but all the country. True Buzz alum, Jarell Cherry, is currently a freshman defensive end at LSU.

The Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class entered the day ranked No. 6 in the country.