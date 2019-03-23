While LSU basketball was punching its ticket to the Sweet 16, Ed Orgeron tweeted out his infamous “Hold that Tiger!” hinting at a recruits commitment to the program.

On Saturday it was four star defensive end Demon Clowney who committed to LSU over in-state Maryland and SEC schools such as Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.

Clowney is a native of Baltimore, Maryland where he currently plays ball at St. Frances Academy and held 15 offers from other programs.

The addition of Clowney to the 2020 class for LSU brings the total up to 10 including cornerback Elias Ricks and quarterback TJ Finley. Clowney is the first edge rusher LSU has received a commitment from in the class and is currently No. 58 nationally on Rivals and No. 3 at his position.