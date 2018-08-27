BATON ROUGE, La. -- A decision has been made in LSU's offseason-long quarterback competition.

The wait is over, the team announced that Joe Burrow will get the nod behind center when the No. 25-ranked Tigers take on No. 8 Miami on Sunday, Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Burrow, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State in May, edged former Rivals 4-star quarterback Myles Brennan over the final two weeks of practice.

LSU's quarterback competition to replace Danny Etling began in the spring as Justin McMillan, Lowell Narcisse and Brennan battled out for the job. The quarterback room grew a little larger when Burrow arrived on campus in June, but was thinned after both McMillan and Narcisse opted to transfer two weeks into fall camp.

Narcisse and McMillan are currently vying for starting jobs at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Tulane, respectively.

Burrow, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound quarterback from Athens, Ohio, was the second-stringer at Ohio State for the past two seasons. He appeared in 10 games in that role, completing 29-of-39 passes for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Both Burrow and highly ranked dual-threat quarterback Dwayne Haskins were neck-and-neck in the Buckeyes' competition this spring, but Urban Meyer announced that Haskins was the guy, leading to Burrow graduating and exploring starting opportunities elsewhere.

The Ohio native will become the third quarterback to start a game for LSU in as many years, following Etling and Brandon Harris.